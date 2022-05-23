Gucci bag murder: Ethan Strickland jailed eight years for robbery
- Published
A teenager who was part of a gang who robbed and killed a man for his designer Gucci bag has been jailed for eight years at Cardiff Crown Court.
Ethan Strickland, 19, of Caerau, Cardiff, was found guilty in March of robbing Ryan O'Connor.
Mr O'Connor was stabbed five times as he walked through Alway, Newport, last June.
In April two other men were jailed for his murder, and a third for manslaughter.
The men, armed with hunting knives, had travelled from Cardiff in a stolen car looking for someone to rob, Newport Crown Court was told.
Mr O'Connor, 26, a father of one, was stabbed during the attack in which witnesses saw his assailants kicking him before they fled back to their car.
He bled to death on the pavement in his brother's arms.
Although Strickland did not take part in the attack directly, the judge said he assisted or encouraged it.
He will serve two-thirds of the eight-year term before he will be released on licence.
Following the trial, Joseph Jeremy, 18, of no fixed address, was jailed for life for murder, to serve a minimum term of 24 years. He will also serve 12 years for robbery concurrently.
Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Riverside, Cardiff, was also sentenced to life for murder, with a minimum term of 22 years. He will also serve 12 years for robbery concurrently.
Kyle Raisis, 18, of Canton, Cardiff, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter. He was also sentenced to eight years for robbery which he will serve concurrently.