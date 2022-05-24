Raheem Bailey: Wales schools must tackle bullying, racism robustly - minister
Wales' education minister has told every school it must tackle bullying and racism head on, after a pupil lost a finger reportedly fleeing bullies.
Jeremy Miles said schools have to take a "robust" approach, and an anti-racism plan will be published soon.
Raheem Bailey, 11, had surgery after catching his finger on a fence at his school, but it could not be saved.
A charity said the lack of mandatory anti-bullying training in Wales was "deeply worrying".
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Mr Miles said the police and local council were conducting an investigation, but stressed action was needed to prevent future incidents.
"Every school in Wales should have a robust approach to bullying and harassment and a robust approach to racist incidents.
"We'd been working across government on an anti-racist Wales action plan and my colleague, (Social Justice Minister) Jane Hutt, will be publishing that in the coming weeks and there's a role for schools in doing more in relation to that."
What happened to Raheem?
Raheem's mother Shantal said her son, a pupil at Abertillery Learning Community in Blaenau Gwent, had been subjected to "racial and physical abuse" at the school.
Ms Bailey has said her son was "attacked" on Tuesday 17 May by a group of children who kicked him when he was on the floor.
She said Raheem has been trying to flee the when he caught his finger on a fence, which then needed to be amputated.
Ms Bailey said her son was "truly brave" but had been in "utter agony". She said she was just happy that he is alive.
Mr Miles said it was "shocking" to hear what happened to Raheem.
"Let's be absolutely clear, racist bullying and harassment, actually, any kind of bullying and harassment is completely unacceptable," he said.
"There is no place for it in our schools in Wales. There's no place for it anyway in our society."
Laruen Seager Smith, chief executive of Kidscape - a charity funded by the Welsh government to give training to school leaders and governors on anti-bullying - said it was "deeply worrying" that teachers and school leaders did not have any mandatory anti-bullying training in Wales.
"I think it's really shocking to a lot of people that you can become a teacher or headteacher without any training in anti-bullying - when it's so fundamental when it comes to children's rights," she told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"Unless this is made an absolute priority - this is mandatory, this is what you have to put in place, you have to have this training - sadly you will see a difference between schools.
"If you're really going to tackle racist bullying - and other forms of identity bullying - it takes really significant resource and the government have acknowledged they do need to do more work in that area."