Swansea: Boy, 13, dies after swimming in River Tawe
- Published
A 13-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a river.
South Wales Police said his body was found in the River Tawe, near Swansea Enterprise Park, at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
Police, fire, ambulance and coastguards were called to reports of children swimming in the river and a boy had not been seen to leave the water.
After an extensive search he was pulled from the river but could not be saved.
Det Con Kristian Burt said: "His family have been informed and are being supported at this time.
"HM coroner has been informed and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing."