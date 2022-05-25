Newport: Murder inquiry after woman's body found
A murder inquiry has been launched after the body of a 79-year old woman was found at a property in Newport.
Gwent Police were called to an address in Leach Road, Bettws at around 13.55 BST on Tuesday after the woman was found unresponsive.
Officers attended along with paramedics, who confirmed the woman had died.
A 51-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.