Cardiff Airport: 'Chaos' and delays leaves children crying
By Rhiannon Wilkins
BBC News
- Published
Hundreds of TUI airline passengers have faced delays lasting days for flights to and from Cardiff Airport.
Some have said they are reconsidering going on holiday as they are worried they will not be able to fly home.
One family waited at the airport for more than 18 hours before being told their flight had been rescheduled for the next day.
TUI and Cardiff Airport have been asked to comment.
"We're worn out and disappointed. Its breaking my kids hearts," said Tony Mattravers, who arrived at Cardiff airport with his wife Tracey and children Ava, 6, and Oliver, 10, at 04:00 BST on Monday.
The family, from Somerset, were in the airport until 22:30 when their 06:30 flight to Ibiza was rescheduled for 14:15 the next day.
'Airport is in chaos'
"Cardiff airport is in chaos. Children crying, children sleeping. A lot of frustration towards airport staff and TUI," Mr Mattravers added.
He said the Radisson Blu hotel in Cardiff, where TUI was organising accommodation for the night, was full of people whose flight to Zante on Monday had been delayed for two days.
Passengers were then due to be taken to a hotel in Bristol instead and driven back on Thursday morning - but the family decided to book their own hotel in Cardiff.
"We've paid £4,000 for this holiday and we were really looking forward to a great family holiday after not being able to travel because of Covid," he said.
"I'm massively worried about the flight back from Ibiza too and hope we won't be stuck. The worry woke me up this morning."
'It's so gutting'
Leah Uka, from Pembrokeshire, is meant to be flying to Dalaman in Turkey with family and friends, including three young children and a baby.
Their flight yesterday afternoon was cancelled and they had to stay in a Cardiff hotel overnight.
"We haven't been told by TUI when we're going but we rang Cardiff Airport and they told us a flight is due to leave at 9pm tonight," she said.
"We were meant to go for a week but we're debating even going now because we don't know if we'll be able to get back. It's so gutting. I really feel for the children, they've been so excited about this holiday."