Dyfrig Evans: Musician and Hinterland actor dies aged 43
Musician and actor Dyfrig Evans has died at the age of 43.
He was also known for appearances in S4C's Hinterland, Rownd a Rownd, Talcen Caled and Darren Drws Nesa.
Mr Evans was lead singer with the band Topper, and known by many as "Dyfrig Topper".
Super Furry Animals' vocalist Gruff Rhys dubbed the news "sad and shocking" and comedian Elis James called the death of Mr Evans, from Penygroes, Gwynedd, "a huge loss".
"So sad to hear of Dyfrig Evans," Mr James said.
"Topper were one of my favourite bands during a great period for music.
"I had the privilege of meeting him a couple of times, a talented, wonderful, beautiful man."
Topper formed under the name Paladr in 1992 before changing their name in 1996.
The band split in 2001, but Dyfrig continued to perform as a solo artist.
The former Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle pupil played Arwel Jones in Rownd a Rownd. In an interview to mark the 21st anniversary of the series, he said being part of the show had been a dream.
In 2002 he joined Talcen Caled as Huw Williams. He also played Eryl in Emyn Roc a Rol.
Actor Emlyn Gomer Roberts, who worked with him, called him "a naturally instinctive actor".
Dafydd Meredydd, head of Welsh Language Services at BBC Radio Cymru said Mr Evans was a "huge character" who was "ready with a smile and a lively conversation".