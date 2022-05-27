Blackwood: Teenage girl in hospital after being hit by car
A 14-year-old girl has been injured after being hit by a car.
Gwent Police received a report at around 08:10 BST on Friday and attended the scene at Highfields Way, Blackwood, Caerphilly county.
The injured teenager has been taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment, police said.
Officers from Gwent Police remained at the scene to help with traffic management and the road has since been reopened.
The Wales Air Ambulance also attended, but the girl was taken to hospital by road ambulance.