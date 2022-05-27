Ed Sheeran: Severe delays on M4 as fans head to Cardiff
- Published
Motorists are facing 15-mile tailbacks on the M4 as Ed Sheeran fans head to Cardiff while others hit the road for the half term break.
Sheeran is set to play the second of his three-night residency at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Friday night.
But those travelling into the city could face long delays westbound on the motorway.
Severe delays are being seen between J22 (M49 interchange /Prince of Wales Bridge) and J26 A4051 (Malpas Road).
Queues are expected in the area until at least 19:00 BST.