Rhyl: Off-road motorcyclist dies after crash with car
A 29-year-old man has died in hospital a day after his off-road motorbike crashed.
The motorcyclist had been taken Ysbyty Glan Clwyd hospital after the crash with a VW Golf on Wednesday at 20:00 BST on Dyserth Road, Rhyl.
The driver of the car suffered minor injuries, police said.
North Wales Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and any information about the crash.
"Sadly we can confirm that the off-road motorcyclist died yesterday afternoon (Thursday, May 26)," they said in a statement.
"He was 29-years-old and was local to the Rhyl area."