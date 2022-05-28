Cardiff: Emergency services called to incident in city centre

Passers-by are holding sheets around someone who has been injured on a crossing outside a Sainsbury's store

Emergency services have been called to a serious road incident in Cardiff city centre.

Police, fire and ambulance crews have been in attendance at the junction of Dumfries Place and Queen Street.

South Wales Police tweeted shortly after 12:30 BST that a serious road collision had taken place.

It happened outside the Queen Street Sainsbury's store, and Cardiff council advised people to avoid the area.

