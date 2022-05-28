Cardiff: Emergency services called to incident in city centre
Emergency services have been called to a serious road incident in Cardiff city centre.
Police, fire and ambulance crews have been in attendance at the junction of Dumfries Place and Queen Street.
South Wales Police tweeted shortly after 12:30 BST that a serious road collision had taken place.
It happened outside the Queen Street Sainsbury's store, and Cardiff council advised people to avoid the area.
#AVOIDTHEAREA | Dumfries Place is closed just after it’s junction with Queen Street following a serious road traffic collision.— South Wales Police (@swpolice) May 28, 2022
The closure will be in place for some time and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.
^rh pic.twitter.com/UODnVwUUT7
Dumfries Place is closed due to a police incident at the junction by Queen Street (Sainsbury’s) – going westbound - by the junction of Newport Road and West Grove. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route.— Cardiff Council (@cardiffcouncil) May 28, 2022