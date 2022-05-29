XLA: Big bike challenge for Gower boy with rare condition
A boy with a rare genetic condition is cycling 329 miles to raise money for the hospital that cared for him.
Mostyn Carthew, 12, from Gower, Swansea, was born with X-linked agammaglobulinemia, also known as XLA.
It affects only five to 10 people in a million, and means Mostyn's body is less able to fight infections.
The six-day journey's route is inspired by Mostyn's name, beginning in Mostyn Hall, Flintshire, and finishing in the Cornish village of Carthew.
The severe condition can lead to infections of the inner ear, sinuses, respiratory tract, bloodstream and internal organs.
Mostyn, along with his dad Richard and sister Isobel, 15, are embarking on the 329 mile (530 km) ride to "give something back" to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.
"Morriston Hospital helped me through a really rough time, so now I want to raise money for them, and I want to help them," said Mostyn.
Growing up, Mostyn was repeatedly hospitalised for infections and viruses, and in 2016 he contracted norovirus, which became chronic.
As a result he was critically unwell with constant vomiting and diarrhoea, and had to be fed intravenously.
Bone marrow transplant
At this time his parents were told that he was not expected to survive to adulthood, and discussions began about cancer treatment as a possible alternative for him.
In June 2018, the family travelled to Great North Children's Hospital, in Newcastle, where Mostyn received life-saving bone marrow transplant over the course of four months.
This was the first operation of its kind in the UK , and it was a success and saved his life, and in 2020 Mostyn was given the all clear scan.
Mostyn, who was inspired to start cycling by Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, will make the ride over six days.
- Day 1 - Mostyn Hall to Llandysilio (89km)
- Day 2 - Llandysilio to Allensmore (108km)
- Day 3 - Allensmore to Bristol (90km)
- Day 4 - Bristol to Hockholler (80km)
- Day 5 - Hockholler to Princetown (85km)
- Day 6 - Princetown to Carthew (75km)
His sister Isobel said: "It'll be a good experience for us. We've been preparing really hard most weekends. I have been going on the bike after rugby training on Sundays."
Their aim is to ensure long-term fundraising to help and support children's services at the Swansea Bay University Health Board, specifically the Oakwood children's ward, at Morriston Hospital.
Richard said they says they have already had "fantastic support" from their local community on the Gower and from the children's school, Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr.