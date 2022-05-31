Newport murder: Man remanded over Mari O'Flynn's death
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 79-year-old woman at a house in Newport.
Mari O'Flynn was found dead at an address on Leach Road, Bettws, at about 13:55 BST on 24 May.
Simon Parks, 51, from Newport, appeared via video link at a hearing in Newport Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody and is due to next appear on 17 June for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
A previous statement released by Ms O'Flynn's family said: "Our beautiful mum, nan and sister was a strong, independent lady.
"We never would have imagined ourselves in this situation and cannot find the words to describe the grief that we are currently experiencing.
"The only comfort we can take from this situation is knowing she has been reunited with her husband and soul mate whom she has missed dearly.
"The hole she has left will never be filled and she will be dearly missed by everyone, family and friends alike."