Blackwood: Boy, 4, killed riding mini-motorbike - inquest
A four-year-old boy was killed in a freak accident while riding his new mini-motorbike for the first time, an inquest has heard.
Jacob Gamlin-Turner crashed into a metal fence post at the Britannia Sports Field in Blackwood, Caerphilly county, on 4 May last year.
The inquest in Newport was told he was wearing an orange and white motocross kit along with full protective gear.
He was rushed to hospital but died of "unsurvivable" head injuries.
The inquest heard Jacob's father Ross Turner had gone to the field with a friend and Jacob's grandfather - and that the four-year-old had previously enjoyed trying out other mini-motorbikes before getting his own.
Senior coroner Caroline Saunders said: "Ross considered that this would be a safe location for Jacob to have his first ride on his new motorbike."
The three adults "stood in a triangle" while Jacob rode from one to the other on his bike.
But the hearing was told Jacob "appeared to hit a bump" when he veered off and hit the fence post.
He "applied the throttle in an uncontrolled manner" before throwing himself from the bike and hitting the fence.
His father ran towards him but Jacob was already unresponsive on the floor.
The inquest heard he carried out CPR while paramedics rushed to the scene and managed to revive Jacob.
He was rushed to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with "unsurvivable" head injuries, internal bleeding, rib fractures and spine dislocation.
His family were by his side at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital when his ventilator was stopped at 00:40 BST on 5 May last year.
'A love of sports'
Collision investigators found the motorbike was in "good working order and was appropriate for his age".
Recording a conclusion of accidental death, Coroner Ms Saunders said: "Jacob was a four-year-old little boy who from the day he was born had a love of sports and the outdoors.
"His passion was his motorbike and he had a flare for riding."
The inquest heard his medical cause of death was given as traumatic brain injury.