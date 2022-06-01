Facebook star Sainsbury's cat found after going missing in Cardiff
A social media star cat that vanished from its adopted home at a supermarket has been located 25 miles away.
Clover, known to almost 4,500 Facebook followers as Sainsbury's Cat, is believed to have disappeared from Cardiff's Thornhill store on 21 May.
She was found in Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, by a volunteer who tracked her down, with the help of cat biscuits.
Owner Sarah Hamilton, who owns two other cats named Daisy and Violet, said she was happy to have Clover back.
The GP said she was contacted to say she had been found at about 22:00 BST on Monday.
She said: "The lady who went to find her last night, she saw something on a community Facebook page in Brynmawr. Someone had seen a cat that looked like Clover.
"They went out in the dead of night and managed to find her in quite a quiet area."
Clover, who is 15 years old, was found with her collar missing.
But she was identified after her microchip was scanned.
Dr Hamilton said Clover now spends most of her time at Sainsbury's. She has been going there for about seven years.
Her Facebook page shows she spends time there snoozing in trolleys, snoozing on bags of soil and snoozing among potted plants.
During her waking hours she has been known to pose for passing photographers.
Mum-of-three Dr Hamilton said: "She likes the attention and the free food."
Daisy and Violet are happy to live at the 49-year-old's Cardiff home.
Dr Hamilton sometimes checks Facebook to see how Clover is doing and said it was "lovely" to see her keeping people company during the first wave of pandemic.
"Despite everything Clover was still there doing her thing," Dr Hamilton said.