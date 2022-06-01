Pontypridd fire: Three boys arrested after town centre blaze
- Published
Three boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire in a five-storey town centre building.
The building in Catherine Street, Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, houses a car park and office, and is home to Trivallis housing association.
The teenagers, one aged 14, and the others both 15, have been bailed while police inquiries continue.
Emergency services were called on Tuesday evening after smoke was seen billowing from the roof.
On getting into the building firefighters set up a pipe system to tackle the flames. That allowed them to get water from each floor.
Outside a cherry picker was used to fight the fire.
After it was brought under control a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots.