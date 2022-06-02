Cardiff stabbing: Three teenagers arrested as man hurt
Three teenagers have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Cardiff.
South Wales Police officers were called to reports of an injured man outside an address on Jackson Road, in the Ely area, at about 01:15 BST on Thursday.
The 44-year-old man suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The teenagers - two aged 16, and a 17-year-old - have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.