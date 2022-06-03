Wales-Ukraine: 100 tickets for refugees for World Cup play-off

Getty Images
One-hundred Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war with Russia will be given free tickets to the World Cup play-off final on Sunday

Ukrainian refugees will be given 100 tickets for Sunday's World Cup play-off final in Wales.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) and the Welsh government confirmed 100 of those fleeing the war will be given a chance to see the game.

It comes as Ukrainians who were living in Wales before the conflict called on the FAW to give tickets to those displaced by Russia's invasion.

Home tickets at the Cardiff City Stadium have sold out.

The Ukrainian ambassador has also been invited, while a welcome message will be waiting for the Ukrainian team when they arrive at Cardiff Airport.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "I would like to give a warm Welsh welcome to the Ukrainian football team and their supporters to Cardiff.

"This will be an opportunity for us to reaffirm our support for Ukraine as it fights Russia's unprovoked and brutal act of war.

"I am sure that the game will be a very competitive fixture between two skilful and passionate teams - there is a big prize to be won."

Getty Images
Sunday's game will be at Cardiff City Stadium, with the winners qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year

Ukraine qualified for the play-off final on Wednesday by beating Scotland 3-1 in Glasgow, and now face Wales for a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Wales are hoping to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 1958, while Ukraine qualified for their first and only World Cup in 2006.

More on this story

Related Topics