Snowdonia: Woman dies after fall on Glyder Fach

The woman fell from Glyder Fach, which stands at almost 1,000m tall

A woman has died after falling while climbing a mountain in Snowdonia.

Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation was called to reports of a fallen climber on Glyder Fach, which is 994m (3,261ft) tall, at about 14:30 BST on Thursday.

The woman, who was from Cheshire and in her 50s, was winched on to a coastguard helicopter, but died shortly after.

Her climbing partner was assisted back down the mountain and looked after at the team's base.

