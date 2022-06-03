Snowdonia: Woman dies after fall on Glyder Fach
- Published
A woman has died after falling while climbing a mountain in Snowdonia.
Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation was called to reports of a fallen climber on Glyder Fach, which is 994m (3,261ft) tall, at about 14:30 BST on Thursday.
The woman, who was from Cheshire and in her 50s, was winched on to a coastguard helicopter, but died shortly after.
Her climbing partner was assisted back down the mountain and looked after at the team's base.