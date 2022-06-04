Cwmbran: Smoke billows from fire at industrial estate
Smoke has been seen billowing from an industrial estate in Torfaen after seven lorry trailers set on fire.
People have been warned to keep their windows closed following the blaze at Avondale Industrial Estate in Cwmbran on Saturday.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the trailers were thought to contain wooden pallets.
Gwent Police asked people to avoid the area around Avondale Way following the blaze at about 16:50 GMT.
At one point four fire engines were at the scene of the blaze.
South Wales Fire and Rescue said while there was no danger to the public, people living in the "immediate area" should keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.
