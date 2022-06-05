World Cup: Fans buzzing but nervous for Wales v Ukraine play-off final
By Tink Llewellyn & Shazia Ali
BBC Wales
- Published
Wales fans have said they are "buzzing" but "nervous" ahead of the World Cup play-off final against Ukraine later.
Wales last played at a football World Cup in 1958, and a win in the play-off final will mean they qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
Ukraine qualified for the play-off final after beating Scotland 3-1 on Wednesday.
One Ukraine fan said a win was important for the "Ukrainian soul".
Fans have already begun descending on Cardiff for one of the most important games in decades.
The game kicks off at 17:00 BST at the Cardiff City Stadium, where home tickets have sold out.
The sun is yet to make an appearance - there is a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place - but the Wales fans definitely have in their red shirts, bucket hats and scarves.
'Means everything'
Tom Ryan, from Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said he was nervous as all the world was going to be against Wales on Sunday, but added he reckoned they will be able to beat Ukraine, guessing a two-nil win.
Dan Thomas, from Llanllwni, Carmarthenshire, said: "It's such a big game, there is so much pressure, we are so close, we just don't want to bottle it. It's the best chance we have had for a long time."
Elizbeth Ferrar, Lowri Lloyd-Jones, Leah Morgan and Jessica Haynes, are all friends from Swansea University who have come across to the Welsh capital to watch the game at the stadium.
Lowri said: "We are buzzing, we have to put politics aside, we have to go into the game and we have got to win.
"Not having won for 64 years, it just adds to the excitement and makes it more poignant. It means everything."
Jessica Haynes said it was literally the "best day of the year".
"We won't feel guilty if we beat them, it's football not politics."
'Important'
Yurii, 26, has travelled from London to watch the game.
"I went to Glasgow for the semi-final, it was an amazing atmosphere, and today I am here for the first time in Wales, it is a really big game, it is important for our nation.
"It is a really hard time with the war, for the Ukrainian soul it is important to get the win, lets hope we can, and I definitely think there is more than a chance. We beat Scotland, lets hope today is the same."
The Romaniuk family travelled from Bath for Sunday's crucial game.
Originally from Kyiv, dad Dmytro said: "We are supporting Ukraine and we must win, we will go to Qatar.
"It means a lot, we need this win, to support our army, our nation and our people - we just must win."
Stanislav Ivanov, 39, said the game was more important to Ukrainians and Ukraine would win, because they need and want it more.
"I think a lot of fans couldn't follow Ukraine because they are on lockdown and they are fighting an important war and I am here to support the little war that we have in Wales today and hopefully it will inspire people in Ukraine and the soldiers in the front.
"Football is always more than football but today especially, today this situation, the war against Russia, every little victory means so much more than what is actually happening on the football pitch, that's what it is about."
'Hardest game'
Nathan Moore, Morgan Williams, Thomas Robbins and Brandon Price have come to Cardiff from Ebbw Vale for the game. They watched the semi-final play-off, when Wales beat Austria and said this game means everything.
"It is probably the hardest game, Ukraine have the momentum behind them and the backing of everyone, so it is us against the world," said Thomas.
"It means a lot to us Welsh fans, it's the biggest chance we have had to qualify for the World Cup in years," said Cai Williams, from Merthyr Tydfil
Out with his friends supporting Wales, he added: "Our fathers haven't seen Wales play in a World Cup, our grandfathers might have but we certainly haven't. The Euros were good but the World Cup is even better.
"I do think we are going to win but Ukraine have got that extra bit of motivation, and if there is anyone you would want to lose to, its got to be them."