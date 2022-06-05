Nefyn crash: Man, 20, killed and another seriously hurt

The B4534 has since reopened after the crash

One person has been killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in Gwynedd on Saturday.

A 20-year-old man died after the crash involving two cars on the B4354 between Nefyn and Y Ffor at about 13:20 BST.

A 57-year-old man is in hospital in Stoke with life-threatening injuries, North Wales Police said.

The next of kin have been informed and police are appealing for information about the crash involving a blue BMW X3 and a black Ford Fusion.

The road was closed close to the Pentreuchaf crossroads for several hours but has since reopened.

