Platinum Jubilee: Royal children bake cakes for Cardiff street party
- Published
It's not every day you have a royal street party - or get to eat cakes baked by princes and a princess.
But some celebrating the Platinum Jubilee had a right royal treat when they turned up to their street party in Heath, Cardiff.
Fairy cakes, made by the Duchess of Cambridge and her children, were left as a surprise following the the royal visit on Saturday.
"We hope you like them", the Duke and Duchess posted on twitter.
"It was a lovely thought for the Royal children to make cakes for the children in the Heath," said Cardiff Lord Mayor Graham Hinchey.
Mr Hinchey said he met the Royal couple on Saturday at Cardiff Castle and they made the offer to provide the cakes for his community in the Heath.
"Welcoming the Royal couple and children to Cardiff was lovely, I took them through the Castle event, it was really nice and has made my week as Lord Mayor very special," he said.
Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! 🎉— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 5, 2022
We hope you like them! 🧁 pic.twitter.com/lK9QkaGugB
"It was really lovely to welcome the Duke and Duchess and to have the children come to Cardiff for their first royal visit, they were so friendly so welcoming and so relaxed," the lord mayor added.
On Saturday Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents in the Welsh capital for their first official outing in Wales.
They met a host of performers including singer Bonnie Tyler and drumming weatherman Owain Wyn Evans, and greeted hundreds of well-wishers before leaving to head back to the celebrations in London.
Hundreds of people are expected to visit Cardiff's Bute Park on Sunday for the Big Jubilee Picnic, while similar events are set to take place across the country.
Elsewhere in Wales, a planned Jubilee carnival in Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil, was almost thrown into chaos after a marquee hired for the carnival was blown away by the wind on Saturday.
"The marquee, it just took off, I was trying to hang onto it but I couldn't," said Janett Bickley, chair of the carnival committee, who is dressed as The Queen.
However the celebration was saved after the local centre stepped stepped in in to host, and the party was saved.
"We've been planning this since January," said Ms Bickley, adding that she still expected a big turnout for the event.
It's so exciting, we had a massive venue, it was going to a festival spirit, but obviously because of weather issues we've had to relocate to the community centre.
There's going to be at least five hundred people, I don't know how we're going to fit them all in, but it's so brilliant to see everybody here smiling and bringing the community back together."