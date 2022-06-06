Brecon Beacons: Gorge walker suffers spinal injury in fall
- Published
A gorge walker has suffered a spinal injury after falling at a south Wales beauty spot.
Mountain rescue teams were called at about 13:45 BST on Sunday to Sgwd y Pannwr, near Ystradfellte in the Brecon Beacons.
The man, who has not been named, was carried by stretcher to a waiting ambulance and taken to hospital.
"We have learnt from the family he had suffered two fractures of vertebrae," Central Beacons Mountain Rescue said.
"We wish him a speedy recovery," the team added.