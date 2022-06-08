Raglan: Tributes to cyclist killed in crash with van
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a cyclist, killed in a crash with a van.
Rebecca Comins, 52, from Caldicot, died following the crash with a Vauxhall Movano on the A40 near Raglan, Monmouthshire, at about 19:20 BST on Thursday, 2 June.
A 47-year-old man from the Abergavenny area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released under investigation.
Mrs Comins was a champion triathlete and Ironman competitor.
Her family released a tribute to "our beautiful Rebecca", saying she had been taken away from them "doing something she loved".
"She was a caring and loving wife to Stephen and an amazing mum to both George and Millie," they added.
Welsh Triathlon described her as a popular face across the scene and a fantastic ambassador for the sport.
Mrs Comins was a member of Dragon Tri Club, Newport Phoenix Cycling Club and Caldicot Running Club, while she had raced for Monmouth Triathlon Club in the past.
"Becky was a fierce competitor, but with it had a positivity and energy that was infectious," Welsh Triathlon said.
She is the current vintage veteran champion of the Welsh Triathlon Series and had been due to compete at the British championships this weekend as part of Tîm Tri Cymru alongside her son George, in Leeds.
'She loved the sport'
Mrs Comins was also a multiple Ironman Wales finisher, represented Great Britain in her age group at the European Championships in Estonia in 2018, and was the fastest female at the Swansea and Minehead triathlons.
"She loved the sport, she loved the training and Becky was central to any social activities across her clubs," the tribute added.
"Becky will be sadly missed by everyone within our triathlon community."
Gwent Police has appealed for witnesses or dashcam footage of the A40 between Abergavenny and Raglan around the time of the crash.