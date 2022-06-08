Cardiff stabbing: Man admits Jordan Cody-Foster murder
- Published
A man has admitted murder after stabbing a man to death in the centre of Cardiff.
Jordan Cody-Foster, 31, died following an attack on Hansen Street, Butetown, on 23 November.
Steven White, 44, of Splott, pleaded guilty during a trial at Cardiff Crown Court and will be sentenced on 24 June.
Despite the efforts of emergency services and staff from the nearby Huggard Centre, Mr Cody-Foster could not be saved.
South Wales Police's Det Ch Insp Matt Davies said Mr Cody-Foster was a much-loved son, nephew, cousin, brother and father.
"I hope the outcome at Cardiff Crown Court today provides some comfort to all who knew and loved Jordan," he said.
"His death shocked the community, particularly those working and residing at the Huggard Centre.
"I would like to thank them not only for their brave actions on the day and the efforts they made to save Jordan's life, but also for their support during our investigation."