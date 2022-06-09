Blaenavon: Power cuts as 100 firefighters tackle industrial estate blaze
Properties are without power as firefighters continue to tackle a large blaze at a caravan repair centre.
At its peak up 100 firefighters were tackling the fire, which broke out at Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate, Blaenavon, Torfaen at around 22:45 BST on Wednesday.
The fire has caused power outages, and electricity and gas engineers have been called in.
Those living nearby have been told to keep their windows closed.
On Thursday morning, firefighters remained at the scene of the fire, which is now thought to be under control, with crews dampening down the blaze.
The cause of the fire is yet to be established.