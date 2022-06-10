Aberavon Aqua Splash set to open as gulls abandon nest
- Published
A water park can finally open after nesting herring gulls abandoned a nest on a water feature.
Wildlife laws protect the birds, which meant Neath Port Talbot Council could not disturb them when they nested at Aqua Splash on Aberavon beach.
The nest was on a bucket which tips when water levels reach a certain point, and turning the water on could have washed the nest away.
The council said it believed the eggs were the victims of predators.
The nest was cleared from the site after council officers who had been monitoring the nest discovered the birds were missing.
They found a damaged egg which had rolled out of the nest, supporting their theory that the parents gulls may have abandoned the nest after the eggs were eaten by other gulls.
Although the mother bird spends most of her time on the nest, the council said, it must occasionally leave to feed herself, leaving the nest vulnerable.
"Sadly, as the nest was in such an exposed location when she left the nest to get food it would have been in a position to be easily predated by other gulls," a spokeswoman for the council's countryside and wildlife team said.
"Normally the nests would be in a corner of a roof or camouflaged amongst pebbles so as not to be visible.
"But as they chose to make the nest on a brightly coloured platform in the middle of the Aqua Splash - with no camouflage - it would be so easily have been spotted and grabbed by other gulls."
She added: "We are sorry this has ended in this way but all was done as stipulated by law to ensure these gulls were left in peace while nesting but it appears the location of their nest was too exposed."
The council said the park's operators, Celtic Leisure, had disinfected the bucket.
Provided water quality testing was satisfactory, the council said the park would open to the public "in the near future".
Herring gulls are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.