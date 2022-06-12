Pembrokeshire beach death: Rescuer Hywel Morgan 'a hero'
- Published
A man who drowned after going into the sea to rescue two children who were in difficulty has been described as "absolutely heroic".
Hywel Morgan, 47, was pulled from the sea at Poppit Sands near St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire, after the alarm was raised on Friday evening.
Dyfed-Powys Police said Mr Morgan was understood to have helped rescue children caught in a rip current.
Witness Millie Cook said he gave his life to "save others".
Police said Mr Morgan died after being recovered from the sea. Two children were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Ms Cook, who was on holiday in the area, described Mr Morgan as a "credit to his family and friends".
"My deepest condolences to them during this time," she added.
HM Coastguard said an 11-year-old boy, who was bodyboarding, was rescued by an RNLI lifeboat crew.
"A second casualty was found by the Coastguard helicopter and brought back to shore by the Cardigan lifeboat but sadly died," it added.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends and the whole community following this tragedy."
Poppit Sands RNLI said it conducted the rescues after being called out at about 19:00 BST to reports of a person on a bodyboard and a swimmer in difficulty.
"The thoughts of everyone at Cardigan Lifeboat Station are with the family at this time," it said.
Mr Morgan has also been described as a hero by his family.
"Despite our pain and grief, it gives us comfort that he selflessly tried to prevent others from losing their lives," they said in a statement on Saturday.
The RNLI flew its flag at half mast over its station at Poppit Sands on Sunday following Mr Morgan's death.