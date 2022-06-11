St Dogmaels: Man drowns after rescuing children from sea
- Published
A man has died after rescuing two children who got into difficulty off the coast of Wales, police say.
Police were called to Poppit Sands, near St Dogmaels in Pembrokeshire at about 20:40 BST on Friday after a number of people got into difficulty.
Dyfed-Powys Police said Hywel Morgan, 47, died after being recovered from the sea. The two children were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Mr Morgan's family said he was a "hero" and a "devoted and loving father".
Mr Morgan, who was known as Hyw by family and friends, had helped rescue a group of children who were caught in a rip current.
In a statement issued by police, his family said: "Hyw was a hero. Despite our pain and grief, it gives us comfort that he selflessly tried to prevent others from losing their lives.
"Hyw was a selfless individual who always gave up his time for others. He was a devoted and loving father and was loved and respected by all who knew him.
"As a family, we would now like time to grieve and would ask for privacy in which to do so."