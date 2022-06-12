Man v horse: Powys race won by runner Ricky Lightfoot
- Published
A runner has won the man v horse event for only the third time since the competition began in 1980.
Runner Ricky Lightfoot received £3,500 after beating the first horse by more than two minutes on a 22.5 mile (36km) course in Llanwrtyd Wells, Powys.
He came out on top of 1,000 runners and 50 horses with a time of 2:22:23.
Race director Mike Thomas said Mr Lightfoot, a member of Cumbria running club Ellenborough AC, beat the horses "quite comfortably" on Saturday.
The last time a human beat a horse in the race was in 2007 and the first time was in 2004.
Man V Horse photos from Peter Barnett 2022Posted by Man versus Horse on Saturday, June 11, 2022
The race, which returned after two years due to the pandemic, began on tarmac but took in forest tracks and open moorland.
The jackpot prize for a runner who beats the first horse and rider starts at £500 and increases by £500 each year the event takes place until it is won.