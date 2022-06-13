Lily Sullivan: Lewis Haines admits murdering 18-year-old
A man has admitted murdering an 18-year-old woman.
Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, previously admitted the lesser charge of manslaughter at a hearing in May.
On Monday, he pleaded guilty to murdering Lily Sullivan, whose body was found in Mill Pond, Pembroke, in the early hours of Friday, 17 December 2021.
Haines will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court in July.
Appearing via video link wearing a red t-shirt with a shaved head and beard, Haines spoke to confirm his name.
After admitting to murdering Ms Sullivan, he could be seen rubbing his head in his hands.
More than a dozen of Ms Sullivan's family members were sat in the public gallery of the court room.
In a tribute following Lily's death last year, her family said: "Lily was a kind and caring daughter who will be deeply missed by everyone.
"The family are very thankful to all of Lily's friends for their support."