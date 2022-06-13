Van driver killed in Wrexham county crash
- Published
A van driver has been killed in a crash in Wrexham county.
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A525 close to the junction with the A539 for Hanmer about 18:00 BST on Sunday.
The male driver of a white Ford Transit died at the scene.
North Wales Police officers want to speak to the driver of a blue car believed to have narrowly avoided the van shortly before the crash.
Sergeant Meurig Jones of the roads policing unit said: "Just prior to the collision we believe a blue coloured car, possibly a BMW or similar, which was travelling from the direction of Whitchurch towards Bangor-on-Dee, had to take evasive action after being confronted by the van.
"I am appealing to the driver of that vehicle to please make contact with us to assist with our ongoing investigation."
He added: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family and friends, who are now being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer."