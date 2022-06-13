Bryn Cegin: Bangor site will finally see work - but no jobs
A business park which remained empty for 20 years, despite the Welsh government spending £11m on it, is finally set to be used.
Gwynedd council has approved plans to build a lorry fuelling facility at Parc Bryn Cegin - however, no permanent jobs will be created.
Ministers were criticised after the park was created in 2000 but failed to attract the hoped-for 1,600 jobs.
The Bangor site was sold last August by the government.
In 2005, it was announced the project would receive £3.5m from the European Union and £4.9m from the Welsh Development Agency.
The site had been tipped as a site for a multi-screen cinema, but it is understood developers struggled to attract the restaurants needed to make the scheme viable.
It had also been part of plans by Gwynedd council to create a Park and Ride scheme on the outskirts of Bangor.
But after remaining empty for more than 20 years, the 90-acre site was sold in August 2021.
While the development of the fuelling station will mean construction jobs, no permanent roles will be created.
The new site will be run by CNG Fuels Ltd, and will provide refuelling bays for lorries to fill their tanks with Bio-CNG fuel.
Bio-CNG fuel is created from natural waste such as food waste and sewerage.