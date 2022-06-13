Cardiff stabbing: 13-year-old boy arrested after teen injured
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after another teenager was stabbed.
South Wales Police were called to a disturbance involving a large group of young people at Victoria Park, Cardiff, at about 17:40 BST on Sunday.
The 14-year-old boy who was stabbed was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.
The 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and is from the Riverside area.
He remains in police custody.
Det Insp Bob Chambers said: "Understandably this incident and the ages of those involved will cause worry within the community.
"Tackling knife crime is a priority for South Wales Police and we want to hear from anyone who has information about this incident."