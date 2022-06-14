Ambulance vandalised in Risca as crew tend to patient
- Published
An ambulance has been vandalised as its crew tended to a patient nearby.
It happened in the early hours on Sunday, when tyres were let down, the safety lugs from the wheel nuts were removed and heater exhaust snapped.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was parked at Quantock Close, Risca, Caerphilly county, at 02:20 BST.
It remains off the road and officials appealed for witnesses, saying such "reckless action" can put lives at risk.
"While dealing with a patient nearby, the ambulance vehicle was deliberately sabotaged," said Kevin Crowther, the ambulance trust's service manager in south east Wales.
"It's hugely irresponsible for people to vandalise emergency vehicles of any type, but more so at a time when the service is faced with high demand.
"This was a malicious act which meant that one of our ambulances is now off the road for repairs, and is therefore unable to respond to 999 calls."