Briton Ferry: Bridge closed following serious crash
Multiple roads have been shut following a serious crash on a bridge.
The incident occurred on the Britton Ferry bridge, in Neath Port Talbot, at around 16:00 BST on Tuesday.
The A48 McDonald's roundabout, A483 Amazon roundabout and J42 of the M4 Eastbound have all been closed to prevent access to the bridge.
The roads are likely to be remain shut until around 22:00, with South Wales Police advising motorists to avoid the area.
⚠️Update⚠️19:46— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) June 14, 2022
Congestion on the #M4 now clear, however both the #A483 Fabian Way, #A48 Briton Ferry bridge & #M4 J42 Eastbound slip remain shut due to a police incident.
The roads are likely to be remain shut for the next two hours. Use an alternative route if possible. https://t.co/QVNNCOeFbD
