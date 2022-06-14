Briton Ferry: Bridge closed following serious crash

A483Traffic Wales
Multiple roads have been shut to prevent access to Briton Ferry bridge, Neath Port Talbot

Multiple roads have been shut following a serious crash on a bridge.

The incident occurred on the Britton Ferry bridge, in Neath Port Talbot, at around 16:00 BST on Tuesday.

The A48 McDonald's roundabout, A483 Amazon roundabout and J42 of the M4 Eastbound have all been closed to prevent access to the bridge.

The roads are likely to be remain shut until around 22:00, with South Wales Police advising motorists to avoid the area.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Related Topics