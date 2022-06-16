Welsh football: Grassroots clubs' frustrated by poor facilities
By Iwan Griffiths
Newyddion BBC Cymru
- Published
Grassroots football clubs in Wales have expressed frustration at the state of "despicable and dangerous" facilities.
It comes after Wales football chief Noel Mooney said he was "horrified" by the state of some facilities, comparing them to those in the developing world.
One club in Ceredigion said it had used the same shipping container as a changing room since 2004.
The Football Association of Wales (FAW) Trust said a lack of investment over a number of years was to blame.
The Welsh government said investing in grassroots facilities was one of its "key commitments".
FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said £300m of investment was needed.
"The first things I picked up on was the chronic Third World grassroots facilities we have across the country," said Mr Mooney.
"I was shocked to be quite honest with you, with 953 clubs, a lot of them playing in very poor conditions. So I was horrified to be honest, when I saw it."
Barry Jones, who manages Maesglas FC in the second division of the Ceredigion Costcutter League, described his club's facilities as "despicable and dangerous".
The pitch is overgrown and the club has used the same shipping container as a changing room since 2004, with players often choosing to change outside.
"You can see the mildew on the roof," said Mr Jones.
"It's not the safest of structures either. There are holes in the walls. In the toilets then, you can see the state of those. Winter is an absolute nightmare with water coming through.
"The future is pretty bleak because things aren't going to improve quickly. It's purely financial. If we don't get the financial help then things will just get worse here."
Clubs like Maesglas can now apply for grant through the FAW Grassroots Facilities Fund, which is funded by the Welsh and UK governments.
During the first phase, £3.2m was awarded to 48 projects across Wales, with the average grant being £63,000.
The highest award to date was awarded to Cwm Welfare Community Sports Club, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, with £252,000 to provide new changing facilities and community rooms.
Maesglas FC applied for a £9,000 grant, mainly to invest in a ride-on mower. Mr Jones said he felt frustrated after the club failed in its bid.
"We all try and work very hard at the club, and it does feel at times as if you're banging your head against a brick wall, without the backing," he added.
A few miles up the coast from Maesglas, Aberporth FC have been homeless for the past season having lost their pitch.
Club chairman Rhys Vaughan Evans said seeing children who used to play for the club now doing nothing "breaks his heart".
"For a year now, we haven't had a pitch to play on, no changing rooms, and many of the children have gone on to other things, or aren't doing anything, and that's what breaks my heart to be honest."
"We're on our way to get use of the field back thanks to many hard working volunteers and the local council," Mr Evans said.
"But then we need changing facilities, and somewhere to socialise, which we don't have at the moment.
"That's my problem, and I know many other villages feel the frustration, with volunteers trying to keep the game going."
"We need to ensure people enjoy the experience of playing." said Aled Lewis, head of football development at the FAW Trust.
"That will come with better facilities, changing rooms and pitches that are much better."
The FAW is planning on announcing the next phase of grants later in the year, but Mr Lewis has said much more investment is required to reach the £300m that is truly needed.
"We need more money, and a commitment over a number of years to ensure the standard of our facilities are raised.
"We need to work with a range of partners, from Welsh government and Westminster government, to FIFA and UEFA in order to close this gap we now have when it comes to funding at grassroots level."
The Welsh government said: "Investing in grassroots facilities is a key commitment in our Programme for Government.
"We have allocated a budget of £24m over the next three years, on top of a £13.2m allocation last year, to drive forward improvements that are key to increasing participation across all sports."