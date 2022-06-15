Rail strike: Transport for Wales running one route during action
Transport for Wales is only going to be able to run one train route when rail workers go on strike next week.
Strikes will "shut down" the railway network on 21, 23 and 25 June, the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said.
The BBC is asking other operators that run services in Wales how their services will be hit.
TfW's only route during the strike will be Radyr, in Cardiff, to Treherbert, Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare.
A replacement bus service will take passengers from Radyr to Cardiff Central.
TfW's managing director, Jan Chaudhry Van Der Velde, said TfW was not in dispute with the unions but would still be affected.
"That's because the vast majority of our lines rely on Network Rail signallers to keep the trains moving," he said.
"On the strike days next week we will have a situation where very few of our trains will be able to run because of the strike action at Network Rail.
"For the rest of the network, we will be in a position where we cannot run any trains on those strike days at all."
People who have already booked tickets will be able to use them on another day or get a full refund.