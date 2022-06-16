Chip shop owner Geoffrey Bran acquitted of murder dies
A chip shop owner acquitted of murdering his wife with scalding oil has died, his family has said.
Geoffrey Bran, 73, walked free in 2019 after a murder trial heard his wife Mavis screamed "Please help me" to a friend over the phone, minutes after working with her husband in their shop.
Mr Bran continued serving customers as his wife desperately cried out for help.
His family said the "beloved husband of Mavis" would be missed by his family.
Mavis Bran, 69, died in hospital six days after receiving burns to 46% of her body on 23 October 2018.
Mr Bran faced a trial for his wife's murder but told the jury she had accidentally tipped boiling oil over herself while working in their shop together.
Mr Bran agreed in court that it was "callous to the point of inhumanity" not to check on his wife as he carried on serving at their roadside business, the Chipoteria in Hermon, Carmarthenshire.
He was acquitted by a jury after five hours at Swansea Crown Court.
Mr Bran died at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen on 1 June.
A family tribute said he died peacefully and was a "beloved husband of the late Mavis, devoted father of Richard, Rhiannon and Rhidian, much loved grandfather, respected father-in-law, also a dear brother".
They added he would be "sadly missed by all his family and many friends".
It came after friends of Mavis gave evidence she had raised fears her husband would kill her and had described a volatile relationship.
The couple met in 1980 and married in 1984. They did not have children together.
Mrs Bran was taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea after the accident where she had surgery to remove some of her burned skin.
She developed sepsis and hypothermia and died from multi-organ failure.