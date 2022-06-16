Pontypridd: Woman arrested on suspicion of Steven Davies' murder
- Published
A murder probe has been launched following the discovery of a man's body by his neighbour.
Steven John Davies was found at a property in Garth Avenue, Glyncoch, near Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at 11:00 BST on Wednesday.
A post-mortem examination into the 39-year-old's death concluded he died from a stab wound.
A 34-year-old woman from Pontypridd has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody in Bridgend.
South Wales Police's Det Ch Insp Mark Lewis said: "This is clearly a shocking and upsetting incident for the community of Glyncoch and the wider Pontypridd area.
"Our thoughts are with Steven's family and friends at this very difficult time."
Det Ch Insp Lewis said officers were still trying to locate the movements of Mr Davies between 1 and 15 June and believed he had spent some time in Rhydfelin.