Hot weather: Barry Island expecting 'massive influx'
Barry Island is set to "go bonkers" on what will be Wales' hottest day of the year, according to one of the front's best known characters.
There were about 20 people in the water by 08:00 BST, and Marco Zeraschi, who runs Marco's Cafe, is expecting "a massive influx".
Temperatures are set to hit 28C (82.4F) in some areas, with Monmouthshire, Cardiff and Flintshire the hottest.
Meanwhile, a warning about the dangers of cooling off in reservoirs was given.
However, not everyone will bask in warm weather - there is a chance of rain in parts of north Wales, and temperatures will remain around average on the west coast.
In the capital, about 60,000 concert-goers will enjoy the sunshine as they start arriving for the Cardiff concert featuring Stereophonics and Tom Jones.
Mr Zeraschi said: "It's going to go bonkers down here today, because it's the first really hot day of the season and all the Covid restrictions are lifted."
He believes Barry Island has become an "all-year-round resort", partly thanks to the success of hit television show Gavin and Stacey, in which his cafe features.
"It takes a bit of the pressure off, but we still rely on the summer," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
The heat and humidity will be the talking points of the day, according to BBC Wales weather presenter Sabrina Lee.
However, she said it will not last - with spots of rain overnight, and the chance of thundery downpours and localised flooding over the weekend.
As temperatures soar on Friday, Hafren Dyfrdwy, which runs Lake Vyrnwy and Llyn Clywedog in Powys, warned about the dangers of cooling off in the water.
The water company's Dan Taberner said the reservoirs can be dangerous places to swim because of strong currents, freezing temperatures and "hidden dangers under the surface".
He added: "We know how tempting reservoirs can look in the warm weather, but we don't have lifeguards on site or safe swimming areas, so we'd ask visitors to not take that risk."