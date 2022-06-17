Covid: Shielding couple to marry after two-year wait
A couple kept apart by shielding restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic are finally getting married.
Chris Miller popped the question to girlfriend Ffion Martin during the first national lockdown in 2020.
Thankfully Ffion said yes - only for Covid restrictions and the fact they were both shielding due to their Down's syndrome to put the wedding on hold.
However the wait is over for the happy pair from Carmarthen when they tie the knot in nearby Llansteffan on Saturday.
Professional actors Ffion, 22, and Chris, 39, met at Hijinx theatre company, which works with actors who have learning disabilities.
After two years of dating, Chris proposed, but during the second lockdown they were asked to shield as they were both considered clinically vulnerable.
'Very big party'
It meant they were kept apart, using the phone as their only means of communication until lockdown rules were eased.
Ffion believes this weekend's wedding is a cause for a double celebration.
"We're going to have a very big party and I'm having a red carpet. I'm really looking forward to it," she said.
"We've had a difficult period, but we got through it."
Family and friends have been busy making final preparations for the service at Llansteffan Memorial Hall.
The tables are laid, with balloons blown up and wedding favours for guests on each seat.
"We've had lots of time to prepare," said mother of the bride Janice Martin.
"Really we just want them to have a gorgeous wedding. All they want to do is get married and have a party. They don't care what's on the table.
"But we just wanted it to be special, so we've worked hard."