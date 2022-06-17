Gulls killed: RSPCA condemns Newport airgun shooting
Two gulls have died after being shot with an airgun in what RSPCA Cymru called a deliberate and callous attack.
The birds were found covered in blood on Thursday by staff outside Howdens, in Greenwich Road, on the Maesglas industrial estate in Newport.
One of the herring gulls was dead when it was found with a pellet wound behind its eye.
The second was put in a box by shop staff before they called for help. It was later put down.
RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels took both birds to a vet, who confirmed the wounds were caused by an airgun.
"Both birds appear to have been deliberately shot in the same place, just behind the eye area, and sustained horrible injuries as a result," she said.
She said it "beggars belief" people targeted animals.
Last year the RSPCA received 454 calls of animals being shot, injured or killed with airguns.
The charity believes this is the tip of the iceberg.
Gulls, their eggs and nests are protected by law, and it is illegal to kill, take or hurt them, except under licence.