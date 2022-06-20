Bagillt: Inspection after recycling centre fire
Firefighters are damping down following a fire overnight at a recycling centre in Flintshire.
Crews were called to the site in Bagillt on the Dee Bank Industrial Estate on Sunday evening.
Police closed the A548 to allow firefighters to deal with the incident and local residents were asked to keep doors and windows closed.
Two North Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews were left on Monday morning and an inspection will take place later.
A spokesperson said five pumps were called to tackle the blaze.
Crews spent the night turning over the material making sure everything was extinguished.
North Wales Police said the road would reopen on Monday morning.