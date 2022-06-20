Caerphilly Castle revamp approved despite Disneyland comparison
An ambitious Caerphilly Castle revamp has been given the go-ahead by local councillors, despite one comparing the development to Disneyland.
In a £5m revamp, the castle's Great Hall will be given a makeover and a new visitor centre will be built.
The plans are part of Cadw's five-year plan to improve the 13th Century Grade I-listed castle.
Councillor Nigel Dix raised concerns about the design of the new visitor centre, saying he was "not a fan".
"It's being turned into a bit of a Disneyland," the independent councillor for Blackwood told a planning committee meeting.
The new visitor centre will have a green roof and a glazed front, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A reception area, café and toilets will be located on the ground floor, and staff facilities on the second. There will also be seating and play areas outside.
Cadw, the Welsh government body responsible for Wales' historical sites, aims to boost visitor capacity at the site by 30% now the plans have been approved.
Planning officer Justin Waite said: "I appreciate the design is modern, but I think that's done on purpose so we can easily see what's new and what's historic."
Other councillors welcomed the plans, saying the increase in visitors would have a knock-on effect for the town.
The existing visitor centre will remain as a shop and ticket office.
The Great Hall will undergo minor refurbishments including underfloor heating, but most of the refurbishment work will be done on "Earl's Apartment", the ruins near the Great Hall.
Changes to the Great Hall and Earl's Apartment will allow for a marquee and pop-up bar to be erected when events are held at the castle.
Visitor access is also set to be improved, with decking, handrails, ramps and bridges proposed throughout the grounds, as well new benches and signs.
It is unclear whether the castle will remain open during the construction work.