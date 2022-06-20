Rail strikes: Wales to be hit by biggest rail strike in 30 years
- Published
Rail passengers in Wales face the biggest strike in 30 years on Tuesday.
Less than 10% of normal services will run, Network Rail confirmed, on the first of three days of industrial action across the UK.
Last-minute talks between unions and rail bosses failed to broker a peace deal in a row over pay and proposed job losses.
Commuters have been advised to avoid travelling by train as the few services that are running are likely to be full.
Colin Dayan, a 61-year-old hospital worker who commutes to Cardiff from Bristol, said: "It will affect me for the next four days so I'll probably have to drive for two days and work from home for two days - if that's possible."
Civil servant Gale Ashill, 46, added: "I still need to get into Cardiff so I'll be driving but it's a pain."
There are no trains west of Cardiff or north of Merthyr Tydfil on strike days and a special timetable for 20 to 26 June has been published.
There will be limited services on the valley lines between Radyr and Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil, which is owned and operated by Transport for Wales, with a rail replacement bus link between Radyr and Cardiff Central.
Transport for Wales is not involved in the dispute, that includes guards, catering staff, signallers and track maintenance workers, but cannot run services as Network Rail maintains tracks in Wales.
Knock-on disruption is expected on the roads, with motorists being warned to expected a surge in traffic.
Motoring group the AA says drivers in Wales should expect to face long queues as most railway lines will be closed. The M4, A55, A5 and A483 could see severe traffic, it said.
Rail strike advice
Can I get a refund? Yes, if you cannot get your train due to strike action. Season-ticket holders can apply for a refund for the days affected. Find more info here.
Do I have to go to work or school? This is up to your individual employer or school, check with them.
How can I plan my train journey? Use the National Rail journey planner.
Read more here.
The RMT is unhappy about stagnating pay and proposed job losses and has threatened further action "for as long as it takes to get a settlement", potentially for six months or more.
Steve Skelly of the RMT in Wales said it had had none of the assurances it wanted from either the UK government or train companies.
Mr Skelly said: "The reality is that we've had no other option but to ballot our members for industrial action. For some of our members this has been the third year of a pay freeze."
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has dismissed a call from the RMT for ministerial intervention and said negotiations should be between unions and employers. The Labour Party has also called on the government to step in.
How many of us travel to work by train?
In 2020, it was estimated that only 3% of commuting in Wales was by rail. This compared to 10% on average across Britain and as high as 45% in London.
In Wales, more than 80% of commuters still travel to work by car, which is higher than all English regions and Scotland, according to Department of Transport figures.
