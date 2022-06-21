Pontypridd: Steven Davies murder charge woman in court
A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who died from a stab wound.
Carrie McGuinness, 34, was remanded in custody by Merthyr magistrates, charged with the murder of Steven Davies, who was known by the nickname Hagi
The body of Mr Davies, 39, was found at his home in Glyncoch, Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Wednesday morning by a neighbour.
She will appear again before Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday.
In a tribute after his death, his mother Donna and sister Adrianne said: "We are heartbroken and absolutely devastated.
"Our lives have been ripped apart and destroyed and will never ever be the same again.
"Steven had a heart of gold and would help anyone before thinking of himself and always have time for anyone.
"He was a polite and well-mannered young man. He was a loving, doting brother to Adrianne, they were each other's world."