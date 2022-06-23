Rail strike: New Wales disruption on second day of action
- Published
Rail users in Wales face new disruption on Thursday after talks to prevent another round of strikes broke down.
Only 10% of services are expected to run on the second of three days of action this week.
Steven Skelly of the RMT in Wales told BBC Wales Breakfast the talks broke down because of the government's refusal to give workers any assurances.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the strikes which also affect England and Scotland are wrong and unnecessary.
The dispute about pay and working conditions remains unresolved.
Mr Skelly said: "We don't want to be taking industrial action.
"We want to sit down and to reach a sensible agreement on the three key element of dispute: to get a pay rise, to a have a no compulsory redundancies guarantee and to also have no changes in terms and conditions without prior agreement from the union."
The RMT is calling for a pay rise of at least 7% amid the rising cost of living, as inflation hits 9.1% and is forecast to reach 11% in the autumn.
Employers have offered a maximum of 3%, on condition that the union accepts new working practices.
Mr Skelly said it was "unfortunate" that the UK government wanted to "hammer through various changes". The union remained available for talks to resolve the dispute, he said.
Nick Garnell, the managing director of Gourmet Coffee Bar and Kitchen, said Tuesday's rail strike had been "terrible" for his business.
The firm had no option to open at seven of the stations it operates out of because the stations themselves were closed. The company operates 20 locations across Wales and England, including in Cardiff and Wrexham.
"We opened everywhere just to see what was happening. In many cases we closed fairly rapidly because it was desperately quiet," said Mr Garnell.
"We did remain open at Cardiff there was just enough business to justify keeping open."
'Very bad result for everyone'
"At the end of the day we did 8% in terms of sales that we did last Tuesday."
He said it was "fine" for workers to try and settle the dispute but added that bringing the rail network to a halt was "just a very bad result for everyone".
"It's terrible for us and lots of other businesses that are in or next to stations".
Mr Johnson told Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday that the government was doing "everything we can to prevent these strikes" and it was up to the railway companies to negotiate.
Just five Welsh services are running on Thursday and they will operate a limited service.
There a no trains west of Cardiff or north of Merthyr Tydfil. Trains will start later and finish earlier from 07:30 BST to 18:30 across most of the rail network.
The UK government has published plans which would allow businesses to bring in agency workers during strikes.
The proposals would need to be approved in parliament but ministers say they would limit the impact of future walkouts. Unions say the plans would undermine workers' rights and put public safety at risk.