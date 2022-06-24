Carmarthenshire: Bumblebee seen for the first time in 50 years
A species of bumblebee thought to have disappeared from Wales has been recorded in Carmarthenshire for the first time since 1973.
A ruderal bumblebee queen was accidentally spotted not far from the home of a conservationist on pasture land near Brechfa.
The ruderal's last UK strongholds are in south Kent and East Sussex, but a population has now been found in Wales.
There have been only two or three recent sightings, all in coastal Wales.
The bumblebee was spotted by Lawrence Harris, the Wales project development officer for the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, who recently moved to Carmarthenshire.
While on a walk with the trust's project manager, Dr Nikki Gammans saw a large bumblebee foraging on a foxglove just metres from Mr Harris's home.
"It was just fortunate that as employees of the Bumblebee Conservation Trust we never leave home without our nets," the Bumblebee Conservation Trust said in a blog.
The bumblebee was closely inspected and positively identified as a nationally rare ruderal after pictures were sent to an expert.
Mr Harris and Dr Gammans spent the day surveying a three miles area of road and farm track above the village of Brechfa.
"Along the verges, foraging on the many stands of tall pink foxglove we found eight additional ruderal queens," the Bumblebee Conservation Trust said.
"It appears as though ruderal bumblebees have been here, undiscovered, for many years, living amongst the flower-rich roadside verges and meadows maintained by the many nature-loving local residents."
The Bumblebee Conservation Trust said the ruderal is difficult to identify, which could be why it is "largely unrecorded in Wales".
It looks a lot like the more common garden bumblebee, but it said ruderals have yellow bands that are broader or the same breath.
Their hair is also more even, "as if they've been given a crew cut," it added.
The Bumblebee Conservation Trust said it hopes to develop a project across Carmarthenshire and potentially other parts of Wales to help protect the rare bumblebee.
"We plan to work with landowners, farmers, smallholders and people from across the community to help create and manage the habitat needed for this iconic bee to thrive," it said.
"It was pure serendipity that the ruderal bumblebee has been rediscovered in inland Wales.
"There may be other undiscovered and unrecorded pockets of rare bumblebees and other insects across Carmarthenshire and Wales," it said.
"Species distribution maps show that they are largely confined to a handful of areas on the coast, but this discovery has shown that it is possible they are also inland."