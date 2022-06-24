Cardiff river death: Aryan Ghoniya's family visit tributes to boy
The family of a 13-year-old boy who died in a Cardiff river have visited tributes left to him by friends and schoolmates.
His mother Hina, father Jitendra and sister Naviya were among the relatives who went to see the tributes at Windsor Gardens in Radyr.
Windsor Gardens flew the Welsh Indian flags at half-mast, and one of the trees has become a focus for tributes.
The family said they were "devastated" by the loss of Aryan.
Other relatives were there, including his cousin Shreena, to whom Aryan was close.
His family said: "We are touched by the way the community, including the police and emergency services have been trying to support us."
Aryan's funeral will take place on Saturday and will pass the two schools he attended - Danescourt primary and Radyr comprehensive.
A book of condolence has been opened at Christ Church, Radyr and St John's, Danescourt.
Councillor Helen Lloyd Jones said: "It's been inspiring to see how fast everyone has worked to do what they can to comfort the parents and the family."